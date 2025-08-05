- Overview
FCA: First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund
FCA exchange rate has changed by 1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.00 and at a high of 29.44.
Follow First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FCA News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FCA stock price today?
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock is priced at 29.44 today. It trades within 29.00 - 29.44, yesterday's close was 29.13, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of FCA shows these updates.
Does First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 29.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 44.81% and USD. View the chart live to track FCA movements.
How to buy FCA stock?
You can buy First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund shares at the current price of 29.44. Orders are usually placed near 29.44 or 29.74, while 6 and 1.52% show market activity. Follow FCA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FCA stock?
Investing in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 17.34 - 29.51 and current price 29.44. Many compare 1.31% and 43.19% before placing orders at 29.44 or 29.74. Explore the FCA price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 29.51. Within 17.34 - 29.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) over the year was 17.34. Comparing it with the current 29.44 and 17.34 - 29.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FCA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FCA stock split?
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.13, and 44.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.13
- Open
- 29.00
- Bid
- 29.44
- Ask
- 29.74
- Low
- 29.00
- High
- 29.44
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 1.06%
- Month Change
- 1.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 43.19%
- Year Change
- 44.81%