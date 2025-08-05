- 개요
FCA: First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund
FCA 환율이 오늘 0.58%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 29.00이고 고가는 29.48이었습니다.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
FCA News
자주 묻는 질문
What is FCA stock price today?
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock is priced at 29.30 today. It trades within 29.00 - 29.48, yesterday's close was 29.13, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of FCA shows these updates.
Does First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 29.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 44.12% and USD. View the chart live to track FCA movements.
How to buy FCA stock?
You can buy First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund shares at the current price of 29.30. Orders are usually placed near 29.30 or 29.60, while 9 and 1.03% show market activity. Follow FCA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FCA stock?
Investing in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 17.34 - 29.51 and current price 29.30. Many compare 0.83% and 42.51% before placing orders at 29.30 or 29.60. Explore the FCA price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 29.51. Within 17.34 - 29.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) over the year was 17.34. Comparing it with the current 29.30 and 17.34 - 29.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FCA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FCA stock split?
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.13, and 44.12% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 29.13
- 시가
- 29.00
- Bid
- 29.30
- Ask
- 29.60
- 저가
- 29.00
- 고가
- 29.48
- 볼륨
- 9
- 일일 변동
- 0.58%
- 월 변동
- 0.83%
- 6개월 변동
- 42.51%
- 년간 변동율
- 44.12%