Currencies / ETSY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ETSY: Etsy Inc
58.19 USD 0.39 (0.67%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ETSY exchange rate has changed by 0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.95 and at a high of 58.21.
Follow Etsy Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ETSY News
- Pinterest vs. Etsy: Which Social E-Commerce Stock Holds Promise?
- Instacart stock dips as NYC approves minimum pay for grocery delivery workers
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Instacart stock
- Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Alibaba, Yandex Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- She's Not Real, But The $2K Monthly Profit Is: How One Seller Uses An AI 'Mom' Influencer To Drive Her Sales On Etsy - Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)
- Etsy names Rafe Colburn as chief product and technology officer
- Top E-Commerce Stocks to Watch Amid Sustainable Growth Trends
- Why Is Etsy (ETSY) Down 7.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Stifel reiterates Hold rating on Etsy stock, maintains $64 price target
- Explainer-How the end of de minimis exemption will impact U.S. shoppers and businesses
- Trump is closing a shipping loophole. Etsy and eBay shares are tumbling.
- Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Neutral rating on Etsy stock, citing cross-border exposure
- Etsy Stock: Trade War Bodes Well But Challenges Remain (NASDAQ:ETSY)
- Why Etsy Stock Sank by Over 8% on Monday
- Etsy Stock Tumbles As Halt On International Shipments Threatens Global Marketplace - Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)
- Tesla Rises, Dr Pepper Tumbles Among Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- De Minimis Closure Will Have A Far Reaching Impact On Many Companies
- Instacart stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update August 20, 2025
- Truist Securities raises Etsy stock price target to $75 on positive data
- Etsy stock rating maintained at Neutral by JPMorgan amid tariff changes
- Etsy stock hits 52-week high at 68.48 USD
- What's Going On With Etsy Stock? - Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)
Daily Range
55.95 58.21
Year Range
40.05 70.56
- Previous Close
- 57.80
- Open
- 57.81
- Bid
- 58.19
- Ask
- 58.49
- Low
- 55.95
- High
- 58.21
- Volume
- 5.499 K
- Daily Change
- 0.67%
- Month Change
- 11.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.52%
- Year Change
- 5.57%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%