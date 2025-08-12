QuotesSections
ETSY: Etsy Inc

58.19 USD 0.39 (0.67%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ETSY exchange rate has changed by 0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.95 and at a high of 58.21.

Follow Etsy Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
55.95 58.21
Year Range
40.05 70.56
Previous Close
57.80
Open
57.81
Bid
58.19
Ask
58.49
Low
55.95
High
58.21
Volume
5.499 K
Daily Change
0.67%
Month Change
11.65%
6 Months Change
23.52%
Year Change
5.57%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%