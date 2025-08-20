Valute / ETSY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ETSY: Etsy Inc
64.99 USD 0.14 (0.22%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ETSY ha avuto una variazione del 0.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.52 e ad un massimo di 65.07.
Segui le dinamiche di Etsy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ETSY News
- Etsy Stock Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- The end of ‘de minimis’ has hit Temu and Shein. Now it’s a problem for bigger companies like FedEx.
- Pinterest vs. Etsy: Which Social E-Commerce Stock Holds Promise?
- Il titolo di Instacart scende dopo l’approvazione di un salario minimo a NYC
- Instacart stock dips as NYC approves minimum pay for grocery delivery workers
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Instacart stock
- Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Alibaba, Yandex Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- She's Not Real, But The $2K Monthly Profit Is: How One Seller Uses An AI 'Mom' Influencer To Drive Her Sales On Etsy - Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)
- Etsy names Rafe Colburn as chief product and technology officer
- Top E-Commerce Stocks to Watch Amid Sustainable Growth Trends
- Why Is Etsy (ETSY) Down 7.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Stifel reiterates Hold rating on Etsy stock, maintains $64 price target
- Explainer-How the end of de minimis exemption will impact U.S. shoppers and businesses
- Trump is closing a shipping loophole. Etsy and eBay shares are tumbling.
- Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Neutral rating on Etsy stock, citing cross-border exposure
- Etsy Stock: Trade War Bodes Well But Challenges Remain (NASDAQ:ETSY)
- Why Etsy Stock Sank by Over 8% on Monday
- Etsy Stock Tumbles As Halt On International Shipments Threatens Global Marketplace - Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)
- Tesla Rises, Dr Pepper Tumbles Among Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- De Minimis Closure Will Have A Far Reaching Impact On Many Companies
- Instacart stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update August 20, 2025
- Truist Securities raises Etsy stock price target to $75 on positive data
Intervallo Giornaliero
63.52 65.07
Intervallo Annuale
40.05 70.56
- Chiusura Precedente
- 64.85
- Apertura
- 64.51
- Bid
- 64.99
- Ask
- 65.29
- Minimo
- 63.52
- Massimo
- 65.07
- Volume
- 11.596 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- 24.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 37.95%
- Variazione Annuale
- 17.91%
20 settembre, sabato