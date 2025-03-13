QuotesSections
Currencies / ETB
Back to US Stock Market

ETB: Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Eaton Vance Tax-M

15.24 USD 0.11 (0.73%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ETB exchange rate has changed by 0.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.18 and at a high of 15.26.

Follow Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Eaton Vance Tax-M dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ETB News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ETB stock price today?

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Eaton Vance Tax-M stock is priced at 15.24 today. It trades within 15.18 - 15.26, yesterday's close was 15.13, and trading volume reached 105. The live price chart of ETB shows these updates.

Does Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Eaton Vance Tax-M stock pay dividends?

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Eaton Vance Tax-M is currently valued at 15.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.13% and USD. View the chart live to track ETB movements.

How to buy ETB stock?

You can buy Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Eaton Vance Tax-M shares at the current price of 15.24. Orders are usually placed near 15.24 or 15.54, while 105 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow ETB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ETB stock?

Investing in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Eaton Vance Tax-M involves considering the yearly range 11.03 - 15.35 and current price 15.24. Many compare 1.87% and 12.47% before placing orders at 15.24 or 15.54. Explore the ETB price chart live with daily changes.

What are Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the past year was 15.35. Within 11.03 - 15.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Eaton Vance Tax-M performance using the live chart.

What are Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) over the year was 11.03. Comparing it with the current 15.24 and 11.03 - 15.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ETB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ETB stock split?

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Eaton Vance Tax-M has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.13, and 6.13% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
15.18 15.26
Year Range
11.03 15.35
Previous Close
15.13
Open
15.20
Bid
15.24
Ask
15.54
Low
15.18
High
15.26
Volume
105
Daily Change
0.73%
Month Change
1.87%
6 Months Change
12.47%
Year Change
6.13%
28 October, Tuesday
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
1.8%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.5%
Prev
-0.3%
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
Fcst
93.5
Prev
94.2
17:00
USD
7-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.953%