ESHA: ESH Acquisition Corp - Class A
ESHA exchange rate has changed by 2.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.66 and at a high of 11.99.
Follow ESH Acquisition Corp - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ESHA stock price today?
ESH Acquisition Corp - Class A stock is priced at 11.99 today. It trades within 11.66 - 11.99, yesterday's close was 11.66, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of ESHA shows these updates.
Does ESH Acquisition Corp - Class A stock pay dividends?
ESH Acquisition Corp - Class A is currently valued at 11.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.27% and USD. View the chart live to track ESHA movements.
How to buy ESHA stock?
You can buy ESH Acquisition Corp - Class A shares at the current price of 11.99. Orders are usually placed near 11.99 or 12.29, while 14 and 2.83% show market activity. Follow ESHA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ESHA stock?
Investing in ESH Acquisition Corp - Class A involves considering the yearly range 10.68 - 14.75 and current price 11.99. Many compare 4.72% and 7.63% before placing orders at 11.99 or 12.29. Explore the ESHA price chart live with daily changes.
What are ESH Acquisition Corp - Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of ESH Acquisition Corp - Class A in the past year was 14.75. Within 10.68 - 14.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track ESH Acquisition Corp - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are ESH Acquisition Corp - Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ESH Acquisition Corp - Class A (ESHA) over the year was 10.68. Comparing it with the current 11.99 and 10.68 - 14.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ESHA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ESHA stock split?
ESH Acquisition Corp - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.66, and 12.27% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.66
- Open
- 11.66
- Bid
- 11.99
- Ask
- 12.29
- Low
- 11.66
- High
- 11.99
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 2.83%
- Month Change
- 4.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.63%
- Year Change
- 12.27%
