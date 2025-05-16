Currencies / ESGL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ESGL: ESGL Holdings Limited - Class A
3.60 USD 0.04 (1.12%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ESGL exchange rate has changed by 1.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.42 and at a high of 3.69.
Follow ESGL Holdings Limited - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ESGL News
- Eastern International prices $6.4 million IPO at $4 per share
- ESGL shareholders approve business combination with De Tomaso
- ESGL Chairman and CEO Increases Ownership to 8.2% Through $2.25 Per Share Acquisitions
- ESGL Files Proxy Statement for Proposed Business Combination with De Tomaso Automobili
- De Tomaso launches €1.6m P72 Luxury Hypercar as ESGL Business Combination Nears Completion
Daily Range
3.42 3.69
Year Range
0.91 3.87
- Previous Close
- 3.56
- Open
- 3.58
- Bid
- 3.60
- Ask
- 3.90
- Low
- 3.42
- High
- 3.69
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 1.12%
- Month Change
- 42.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 78.22%
- Year Change
- 63.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%