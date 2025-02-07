Currencies / ESE
ESE: ESCO Technologies Inc
209.00 USD 0.98 (0.47%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ESE exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 205.18 and at a high of 209.44.
Follow ESCO Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ESE News
- ESE stock reaches all-time high of 205.36 USD
- Esco Technologies stock reaches all-time high at 201.83 USD
- ESE stock hits all-time high at 198.56 USD
- Earnings call transcript: ESCO Technologies Q3 2025 sees EPS fall short
- ESCO Technologies Q3 2025 slides: sales surge 27%, backlog hits record $1.17B
- ESCO (ESE) Q3 Orders Surge 194%
- ESCO Technologies earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging ESCO Technologies (ESE) This Year?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Eaton, Emerson Electric, ESCO Technologies and AZZ
- 4 Manufacturing Electronics Stocks to Consider on Robust Industry Trends
- ESCO Technologies completes VACCO Industries sale to RBC Bearings
- RBC Bearings completes $275 million acquisition of VACCO Industries
- ESE stock hits all-time high of 196.83 USD
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging AZZ (AZZ) This Year?
- ESE stock hits all-time high at 195.91 USD
- ESE stock hits all-time high at 187.97 USD
- RBC Bearings: A Smooth Operator (NYSE:RBC)
- ESE Stock Soars to All-Time High, Reaching $187.73
- ESCO Announces Divestiture of VACCO Industries
- RBC Bearings to acquire VACCO Industries for $310 million
- Franklin Electric: A Fascinating Business That Doesn't Warrant Much Optimism (NASDAQ:FELE)
- Expedia Posts Strong Results, Joins Affirm Holdings, Take-Two, Cloudflare And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK)
Daily Range
205.18 209.44
Year Range
119.57 211.25
- Previous Close
- 208.02
- Open
- 207.87
- Bid
- 209.00
- Ask
- 209.30
- Low
- 205.18
- High
- 209.44
- Volume
- 178
- Daily Change
- 0.47%
- Month Change
- 5.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.81%
- Year Change
- 62.39%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%