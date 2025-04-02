货币 / ESE
ESE: ESCO Technologies Inc
212.50 USD 2.02 (0.96%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ESE汇率已更改0.96%。当日，交易品种以低点211.75和高点212.79进行交易。
关注ESCO Technologies Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ESE股票创历史新高，达211.63美元
- ESE stock reaches all-time high at 211.63 USD
- ESCO Technologies: A Great Business That's Too Pricey For My Liking (NYSE:ESE)
- ESE stock reaches all-time high of 205.36 USD
- Esco Technologies stock reaches all-time high at 201.83 USD
- ESE stock hits all-time high at 198.56 USD
- Earnings call transcript: ESCO Technologies Q3 2025 sees EPS fall short
- ESCO Technologies Q3 2025 slides: sales surge 27%, backlog hits record $1.17B
- ESCO (ESE) Q3 Orders Surge 194%
- ESCO Technologies earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging ESCO Technologies (ESE) This Year?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Eaton, Emerson Electric, ESCO Technologies and AZZ
- 4 Manufacturing Electronics Stocks to Consider on Robust Industry Trends
- RBC Bearings completes $275 million acquisition of VACCO Industries
- ESCO Technologies completes VACCO Industries sale to RBC Bearings
- ESE stock hits all-time high of 196.83 USD
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging AZZ (AZZ) This Year?
- ESE stock hits all-time high at 195.91 USD
- ESE stock hits all-time high at 187.97 USD
- RBC Bearings: A Smooth Operator (NYSE:RBC)
- ESE Stock Soars to All-Time High, Reaching $187.73
- ESCO Announces Divestiture of VACCO Industries
- RBC Bearings to acquire VACCO Industries for $310 million
- Franklin Electric: A Fascinating Business That Doesn't Warrant Much Optimism (NASDAQ:FELE)
日范围
211.75 212.79
年范围
119.57 212.85
- 前一天收盘价
- 210.48
- 开盘价
- 212.34
- 卖价
- 212.50
- 买价
- 212.80
- 最低价
- 211.75
- 最高价
- 212.79
- 交易量
- 36
- 日变化
- 0.96%
- 月变化
- 7.64%
- 6个月变化
- 35.03%
- 年变化
- 65.11%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值