ESE: ESCO Technologies Inc

212.53 USD 5.37 (2.46%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ESE ha avuto una variazione del -2.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 212.48 e ad un massimo di 217.72.

Segui le dinamiche di ESCO Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
212.48 217.72
Intervallo Annuale
119.57 220.32
Chiusura Precedente
217.90
Apertura
217.72
Bid
212.53
Ask
212.83
Minimo
212.48
Massimo
217.72
Volume
177
Variazione giornaliera
-2.46%
Variazione Mensile
7.66%
Variazione Semestrale
35.05%
Variazione Annuale
65.14%
