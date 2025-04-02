KurseKategorien
ESE: ESCO Technologies Inc

217.90 USD 5.87 (2.77%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ESE hat sich für heute um 2.77% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 213.35 bis zu einem Hoch von 220.32 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die ESCO Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
213.35 220.32
Jahresspanne
119.57 220.32
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
212.03
Eröffnung
213.82
Bid
217.90
Ask
218.20
Tief
213.35
Hoch
220.32
Volumen
250
Tagesänderung
2.77%
Monatsänderung
10.38%
6-Monatsänderung
38.46%
Jahresänderung
69.31%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K