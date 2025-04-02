Währungen / ESE
ESE: ESCO Technologies Inc
217.90 USD 5.87 (2.77%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ESE hat sich für heute um 2.77% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 213.35 bis zu einem Hoch von 220.32 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die ESCO Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
213.35 220.32
Jahresspanne
119.57 220.32
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 212.03
- Eröffnung
- 213.82
- Bid
- 217.90
- Ask
- 218.20
- Tief
- 213.35
- Hoch
- 220.32
- Volumen
- 250
- Tagesänderung
- 2.77%
- Monatsänderung
- 10.38%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 38.46%
- Jahresänderung
- 69.31%
