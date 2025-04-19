QuotesSections
EQWL: Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

114.76 USD 0.31 (0.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EQWL exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 114.24 and at a high of 114.84.

Follow Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
114.24 114.84
Year Range
89.16 114.84
Previous Close
114.45
Open
114.37
Bid
114.76
Ask
115.06
Low
114.24
High
114.84
Volume
104
Daily Change
0.27%
Month Change
2.14%
6 Months Change
11.96%
Year Change
12.60%
