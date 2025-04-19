Currencies / EQWL
EQWL: Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF
114.76 USD 0.31 (0.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EQWL exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 114.24 and at a high of 114.84.
Follow Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EQWL News
Daily Range
114.24 114.84
Year Range
89.16 114.84
- Previous Close
- 114.45
- Open
- 114.37
- Bid
- 114.76
- Ask
- 115.06
- Low
- 114.24
- High
- 114.84
- Volume
- 104
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 2.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.96%
- Year Change
- 12.60%
21 September, Sunday