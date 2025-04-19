货币 / EQWL
EQWL: Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF
114.76 USD 0.31 (0.27%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EQWL汇率已更改0.27%。当日，交易品种以低点114.24和高点114.84进行交易。
关注Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
EQWL新闻
日范围
114.24 114.84
年范围
89.16 114.84
- 前一天收盘价
- 114.45
- 开盘价
- 114.37
- 卖价
- 114.76
- 买价
- 115.06
- 最低价
- 114.24
- 最高价
- 114.84
- 交易量
- 104
- 日变化
- 0.27%
- 月变化
- 2.14%
- 6个月变化
- 11.96%
- 年变化
- 12.60%
21 九月, 星期日