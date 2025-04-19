报价部分
货币 / EQWL
回到股票

EQWL: Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

114.76 USD 0.31 (0.27%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日EQWL汇率已更改0.27%。当日，交易品种以低点114.24和高点114.84进行交易。

关注Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
114.24 114.84
年范围
89.16 114.84
前一天收盘价
114.45
开盘价
114.37
卖价
114.76
买价
115.06
最低价
114.24
最高价
114.84
交易量
104
日变化
0.27%
月变化
2.14%
6个月变化
11.96%
年变化
12.60%
