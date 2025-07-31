- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ECNS: iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF
ECNS exchange rate has changed by 1.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.34 and at a high of 39.53.
Follow iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ECNS News
- China's Manufacturing PMI Continued To Improve In September
- Weekly Commentary: Canary?
- New Highs, Low Drama
- China’s Economy Continues To Slow, Strengthening Case For Fresh Stimulus
- Markets Weekly Outlook - S&P 500, Nasdaq And Dow Jones On A Tear As Fed Rate Cut Looms
- Global Monetary Base - Update Through August 2025 And 2025 Forecast
- Building The FTSE Russell Financial Conditions Indicator
- U.S.-China Trade Rebounds On Boost From Chinese Exports Of Rare Earths
- Bondzilla: Japan's Bond Market Goes Nuclear
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- Global Economic Outlook: August 2025
- Curveballs: Rent, Housing, Wages And Consumer Spending
- Negative Impact Of U.S.-China Tariff War Deepens
- U.S.-China Trade Truce Extension Averts Costly Re-Escalation For Now
- Weekly Commentary: Anything But Normal Times
- Markets Weekly Outlook - U.S. Inflation, EU/U.K. GDP, RBA Meeting To Shape Market Moves
- Trade Update: Reciprocal Tariffs, Fragile Deals And Legal Uncertainty
- World Markets Watchlist: August 4, 2025
- U.S. Tariffs – Liberation Day 2.0, August 1
- Markets Weekly Outlook – U.S. Services PMI, BoE Rate Decision, Canadian/NZ Employment
- Buy gold, crypto and China, tread carefully on rich U.S. tech: BofA’s Hartnett
- The New (American) World Industrial Order
- China July Manufacturing PMI Softened As New Orders Slowed
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ECNS stock price today?
iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF stock is priced at 39.46 today. It trades within 1.39%, yesterday's close was 38.92, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of ECNS shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF is currently valued at 39.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 41.23% and USD. View the chart live to track ECNS movements.
How to buy ECNS stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF shares at the current price of 39.46. Orders are usually placed near 39.46 or 39.76, while 34 and -0.18% show market activity. Follow ECNS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ECNS stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.91 - 39.53 and current price 39.46. Many compare 5.62% and 40.78% before placing orders at 39.46 or 39.76. Explore the ECNS price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF in the past year was 39.53. Within 22.91 - 39.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) over the year was 22.91. Comparing it with the current 39.46 and 22.91 - 39.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ECNS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ECNS stock split?
iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.92, and 41.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.92
- Open
- 39.53
- Bid
- 39.46
- Ask
- 39.76
- Low
- 39.34
- High
- 39.53
- Volume
- 34
- Daily Change
- 1.39%
- Month Change
- 5.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.78%
- Year Change
- 41.23%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8