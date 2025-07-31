시세섹션
ECNS: iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF

38.92 USD 0.92 (2.42%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

ECNS 환율이 오늘 2.42%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 38.78이고 고가는 38.96이었습니다.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is ECNS stock price today?

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF stock is priced at 38.92 today. It trades within 2.42%, yesterday's close was 38.00, and trading volume reached 110. The live price chart of ECNS shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF is currently valued at 38.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 39.30% and USD. View the chart live to track ECNS movements.

How to buy ECNS stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF shares at the current price of 38.92. Orders are usually placed near 38.92 or 39.22, while 110 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow ECNS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ECNS stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.91 - 39.53 and current price 38.92. Many compare 4.18% and 38.85% before placing orders at 38.92 or 39.22. Explore the ECNS price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF in the past year was 39.53. Within 22.91 - 39.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) over the year was 22.91. Comparing it with the current 38.92 and 22.91 - 39.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ECNS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ECNS stock split?

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.00, and 39.30% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
38.78 38.96
년간 변동
22.91 39.53
이전 종가
38.00
시가
38.88
Bid
38.92
Ask
39.22
저가
38.78
고가
38.96
볼륨
110
일일 변동
2.42%
월 변동
4.18%
6개월 변동
38.85%
년간 변동율
39.30%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8