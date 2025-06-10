Currencies / ECBK
ECBK: ECB Bancorp Inc
15.83 USD 0.05 (0.31%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ECBK exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.53 and at a high of 15.99.
Follow ECB Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ECBK News
Daily Range
15.53 15.99
Year Range
12.56 17.33
- Previous Close
- 15.88
- Open
- 15.60
- Bid
- 15.83
- Ask
- 16.13
- Low
- 15.53
- High
- 15.99
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- -0.31%
- Month Change
- -6.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.83%
- Year Change
- 10.85%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%