QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ECBK
Tornare a Azioni

ECBK: ECB Bancorp Inc

16.39 USD 0.05 (0.31%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ECBK ha avuto una variazione del 0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.00 e ad un massimo di 16.39.

Segui le dinamiche di ECB Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ECBK News

Intervallo Giornaliero
16.00 16.39
Intervallo Annuale
12.56 17.33
Chiusura Precedente
16.34
Apertura
16.33
Bid
16.39
Ask
16.69
Minimo
16.00
Massimo
16.39
Volume
88
Variazione giornaliera
0.31%
Variazione Mensile
-3.36%
Variazione Semestrale
8.54%
Variazione Annuale
14.78%
21 settembre, domenica