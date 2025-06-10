CotationsSections
ECBK
ECBK: ECB Bancorp Inc

16.39 USD 0.05 (0.31%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ECBK a changé de 0.31% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 16.00 et à un maximum de 16.39.

Suivez la dynamique ECB Bancorp Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
16.00 16.39
Range Annuel
12.56 17.33
Clôture Précédente
16.34
Ouverture
16.33
Bid
16.39
Ask
16.69
Plus Bas
16.00
Plus Haut
16.39
Volume
88
Changement quotidien
0.31%
Changement Mensuel
-3.36%
Changement à 6 Mois
8.54%
Changement Annuel
14.78%
