ECBK: ECB Bancorp Inc
16.39 USD 0.05 (0.31%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ECBK a changé de 0.31% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 16.00 et à un maximum de 16.39.
Suivez la dynamique ECB Bancorp Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
ECBK Nouvelles
Range quotidien
16.00 16.39
Range Annuel
12.56 17.33
- Clôture Précédente
- 16.34
- Ouverture
- 16.33
- Bid
- 16.39
- Ask
- 16.69
- Plus Bas
- 16.00
- Plus Haut
- 16.39
- Volume
- 88
- Changement quotidien
- 0.31%
- Changement Mensuel
- -3.36%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 8.54%
- Changement Annuel
- 14.78%
20 septembre, samedi