EBR: Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S A American Depositary Shares

9.34 USD 0.19 (1.99%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EBR exchange rate has changed by -1.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.24 and at a high of 9.39.

Follow Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S A American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
9.24 9.39
Year Range
5.46 9.54
Previous Close
9.53
Open
9.37
Bid
9.34
Ask
9.64
Low
9.24
High
9.39
Volume
1.222 K
Daily Change
-1.99%
Month Change
15.45%
6 Months Change
31.55%
Year Change
27.77%
