DUOL: Duolingo Inc - Class A
294.04 USD 8.93 (3.13%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DUOL exchange rate has changed by 3.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 287.30 and at a high of 296.80.
Follow Duolingo Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DUOL News
- 5 Must-Buy Laggards of 2025 With Double-Digit Short-Term Price Upside
- Street Calls of the Week
- DUOL Stock Down 35% in 3 Months: Should You Buy the Dip?
- KeyBanc maintains Duolingo stock rating at Overweight amid upcoming Duocon event
- Duolingo: The Hype Has Faded - This Could Be Your Edge (NASDAQ:DUOL)
- Will Busuu's 15% Growth Make Chegg a Language-Learning Leader?
- Citizens JMP reiterates Meta stock rating with $900 price target
- Duolingo stock could see 10% EBITDA upside by 2027, Citizens JMP says
- WU and dLocal Drive Digital Remittance Expansion in Latin America
- AI software developer Replit raises $250 million at $3 billion valuation
- UnitedHealth and Alibaba Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Investors Heavily Search Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL): Here is What You Need to Know
- Duolingo’s hacker sells $2.69m in shares
- Duolingo: What Killed The Owl? (NASDAQ:DUOL)
- Duolingo faces slowing user growth and brand fatigue
- This Duolingo Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Bullish (NYSE:BLSH), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)
- Figma And Lululemon Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (September 1- September 5): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? Figma And Lululemon Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (September 1- September 5): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? -...
- Baird starts coverage on Dolby, Duolingo, Lionsgate and Starz
- Baird initiates coverage on Duolingo stock with Neutral rating
- Duolingo downgraded, price target cut by $200 on slowing user growth
- Chegg Stock up 14% in 3 Months: Is It the Right Time to Buy or Wait?
- Chegg Turns to AI for Efficiency: Enough to Offset Subscriber Decline?
- Is Duolingo Stock (DUOL) a Smart Buy after Its Latest Plunge? - TipRanks.com
Daily Range
287.30 296.80
Year Range
256.63 544.93
- Previous Close
- 285.11
- Open
- 289.47
- Bid
- 294.04
- Ask
- 294.34
- Low
- 287.30
- High
- 296.80
- Volume
- 1.590 K
- Daily Change
- 3.13%
- Month Change
- 0.96%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.72%
- Year Change
- 3.90%
