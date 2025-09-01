QuotesSections
Currencies / DUOL
Back to US Stock Market

DUOL: Duolingo Inc - Class A

294.04 USD 8.93 (3.13%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DUOL exchange rate has changed by 3.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 287.30 and at a high of 296.80.

Follow Duolingo Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DUOL News

Daily Range
287.30 296.80
Year Range
256.63 544.93
Previous Close
285.11
Open
289.47
Bid
294.04
Ask
294.34
Low
287.30
High
296.80
Volume
1.590 K
Daily Change
3.13%
Month Change
0.96%
6 Months Change
-5.72%
Year Change
3.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%