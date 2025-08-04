Currencies / DOCS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DOCS: Doximity Inc Class A
71.91 USD 0.56 (0.77%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DOCS exchange rate has changed by -0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.52 and at a high of 73.04.
Follow Doximity Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DOCS News
- Doximity (DOCS) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
- Doximity stock price target raised to $75 from $66 at BofA Securities
- Netflix Leads 8 Hot Prospects Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out Other New Names Added To IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- HIMS' Personalized Wellness Platform Expands Preventive Care Access
- Dr. Martens CFO transfers shares to ISA accounts
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Veeva Systems stock price target raised to $326 by Wells Fargo
- No. 1 Ranked Medical Device Maker Insulet Leads 11 Stocks Onto IBD Best Stock Lists: See New Names On IBD 50 And Stock Spotlight Watchlists
- Axon, Perimeter Solutions, Futu Rise Onto Best Stock Lists: Check Out New Names Arriving On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Palantir Among AI Stocks Rising Onto Best Stocks Lists: It was Among New Names Added To The IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- Hims & Hers Drives the Consumer-Centric Transformation in Digital Care
- DOCS Stock Up in Pre-Market Post Q1 Earnings Beat, Gross Margin Down
- Doximity stock price target raised to $69 by Piper Sandler on AI innovation
- Doximity Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Strong Q1 Earnings - Doximity (NYSE:DOCS)
- SoundHound AI, Ouster, Globalstar, Doximity, JFrog And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)
- Earnings call transcript: Doximity beats Q1 2026 expectations, stock surges
- Doximity stock price target raised to $75 from $65 at Raymond James
- Evercore ISI raises Doximity stock price target to $75 on strong performance
- Doximity (DOCS) Q1 Revenue Rises 15%
- Doximity (DOCS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Doximity earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Claritev Corporation (CTEV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Doximity stock price target raised to $62 from $55 at Wells Fargo
Daily Range
71.52 73.04
Year Range
40.87 85.22
- Previous Close
- 72.47
- Open
- 72.58
- Bid
- 71.91
- Ask
- 72.21
- Low
- 71.52
- High
- 73.04
- Volume
- 740
- Daily Change
- -0.77%
- Month Change
- 10.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.51%
- Year Change
- 65.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%