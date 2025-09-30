- Overview
DFAX: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
DFAX exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.25 and at a high of 31.39.
Follow Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DFAX stock price today?
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock is priced at 31.38 today. It trades within 0.42%, yesterday's close was 31.25, and trading volume reached 538. The live price chart of DFAX shows these updates.
Does Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF is currently valued at 31.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.01% and USD. View the chart live to track DFAX movements.
How to buy DFAX stock?
You can buy Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF shares at the current price of 31.38. Orders are usually placed near 31.38 or 31.68, while 538 and 0.42% show market activity. Follow DFAX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFAX stock?
Investing in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.16 - 31.75 and current price 31.38. Many compare 4.08% and 19.77% before placing orders at 31.38 or 31.68. Explore the DFAX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the past year was 31.75. Within 23.16 - 31.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) over the year was 23.16. Comparing it with the current 31.38 and 23.16 - 31.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFAX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFAX stock split?
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.25, and 16.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.25
- Open
- 31.25
- Bid
- 31.38
- Ask
- 31.68
- Low
- 31.25
- High
- 31.39
- Volume
- 538
- Daily Change
- 0.42%
- Month Change
- 4.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.77%
- Year Change
- 16.01%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8