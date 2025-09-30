시세섹션
통화 / DFAX
DFAX: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

31.25 USD 0.15 (0.48%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DFAX 환율이 오늘 0.48%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.21이고 고가는 31.31이었습니다.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is DFAX stock price today?

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock is priced at 31.25 today. It trades within 0.48%, yesterday's close was 31.10, and trading volume reached 469. The live price chart of DFAX shows these updates.

Does Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock pay dividends?

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF is currently valued at 31.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.53% and USD. View the chart live to track DFAX movements.

How to buy DFAX stock?

You can buy Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF shares at the current price of 31.25. Orders are usually placed near 31.25 or 31.55, while 469 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow DFAX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DFAX stock?

Investing in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.16 - 31.75 and current price 31.25. Many compare 3.65% and 19.27% before placing orders at 31.25 or 31.55. Explore the DFAX price chart live with daily changes.

What are Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the past year was 31.75. Within 23.16 - 31.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) over the year was 23.16. Comparing it with the current 31.25 and 23.16 - 31.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFAX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DFAX stock split?

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.10, and 15.53% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
31.21 31.31
년간 변동
23.16 31.75
이전 종가
31.10
시가
31.28
Bid
31.25
Ask
31.55
저가
31.21
고가
31.31
볼륨
469
일일 변동
0.48%
월 변동
3.65%
6개월 변동
19.27%
년간 변동율
15.53%
