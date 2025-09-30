- 개요
DFAX: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
DFAX 환율이 오늘 0.48%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.21이고 고가는 31.31이었습니다.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is DFAX stock price today?
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock is priced at 31.25 today. It trades within 0.48%, yesterday's close was 31.10, and trading volume reached 469. The live price chart of DFAX shows these updates.
Does Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF is currently valued at 31.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.53% and USD. View the chart live to track DFAX movements.
How to buy DFAX stock?
You can buy Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF shares at the current price of 31.25. Orders are usually placed near 31.25 or 31.55, while 469 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow DFAX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFAX stock?
Investing in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.16 - 31.75 and current price 31.25. Many compare 3.65% and 19.27% before placing orders at 31.25 or 31.55. Explore the DFAX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the past year was 31.75. Within 23.16 - 31.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) over the year was 23.16. Comparing it with the current 31.25 and 23.16 - 31.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFAX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFAX stock split?
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.10, and 15.53% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 31.10
- 시가
- 31.28
- Bid
- 31.25
- Ask
- 31.55
- 저가
- 31.21
- 고가
- 31.31
- 볼륨
- 469
- 일일 변동
- 0.48%
- 월 변동
- 3.65%
- 6개월 변동
- 19.27%
- 년간 변동율
- 15.53%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8