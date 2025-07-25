QuotesSections
DEEP: Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF

36.04 USD 0.40 (1.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DEEP exchange rate has changed by -1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.04 and at a high of 36.04.

Follow Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DEEP stock price today?

Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF stock is priced at 36.04 today. It trades within -1.10%, yesterday's close was 36.44, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of DEEP shows these updates.

Does Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF stock pay dividends?

Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF is currently valued at 36.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.24% and USD. View the chart live to track DEEP movements.

How to buy DEEP stock?

You can buy Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF shares at the current price of 36.04. Orders are usually placed near 36.04 or 36.34, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DEEP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DEEP stock?

Investing in Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.58 - 38.18 and current price 36.04. Many compare 0.50% and 17.28% before placing orders at 36.04 or 36.34. Explore the DEEP price chart live with daily changes.

What are Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF in the past year was 38.18. Within 26.58 - 38.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF (DEEP) over the year was 26.58. Comparing it with the current 36.04 and 26.58 - 38.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DEEP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DEEP stock split?

Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.44, and 1.24% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
36.04 36.04
Year Range
26.58 38.18
Previous Close
36.44
Open
36.04
Bid
36.04
Ask
36.34
Low
36.04
High
36.04
Volume
1
Daily Change
-1.10%
Month Change
0.50%
6 Months Change
17.28%
Year Change
1.24%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8