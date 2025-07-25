- 개요
DEEP: Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF
DEEP 환율이 오늘 -0.74%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 36.44이고 고가는 36.48이었습니다.
Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is DEEP stock price today?
Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF stock is priced at 36.44 today. It trades within -0.74%, yesterday's close was 36.71, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of DEEP shows these updates.
Does Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF is currently valued at 36.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.36% and USD. View the chart live to track DEEP movements.
How to buy DEEP stock?
You can buy Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF shares at the current price of 36.44. Orders are usually placed near 36.44 or 36.74, while 2 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow DEEP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DEEP stock?
Investing in Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.58 - 38.18 and current price 36.44. Many compare 1.62% and 18.58% before placing orders at 36.44 or 36.74. Explore the DEEP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF in the past year was 38.18. Within 26.58 - 38.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF (DEEP) over the year was 26.58. Comparing it with the current 36.44 and 26.58 - 38.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DEEP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DEEP stock split?
Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.71, and 2.36% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 36.71
- 시가
- 36.48
- Bid
- 36.44
- Ask
- 36.74
- 저가
- 36.44
- 고가
- 36.48
- 볼륨
- 2
- 일일 변동
- -0.74%
- 월 변동
- 1.62%
- 6개월 변동
- 18.58%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.36%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8