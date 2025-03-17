Currencies / DEC
DEC: Diversified Energy Company plc
15.39 USD 0.17 (1.12%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DEC exchange rate has changed by 1.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.20 and at a high of 15.43.
Follow Diversified Energy Company plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DEC News
- Diversified Energy’s secondary offering prices at $13.75 per share
- Diversified Energy announces pricing of secondary share offering
- Selling stockholders to offer 5.7 million shares of Diversified Energy
- Diversified Energy shareholders to sell 5.7 million shares in secondary offering
- Should You Invest in Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?
- Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Diversified Energy Company PLC - M&A Call - Slideshow (NYSE:DEC)
- Mizuho raises Diversified Energy stock price target to $27 on Canvas acquisition
- What's Going On With Diversified Energy Stock Tuesday? - Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC)
- Diversified Energy to acquire Canvas Energy for $550 million
- Rare Stock Picks In August 2025 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
- Is It Worth Investing in Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
- Is Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Diversified Energy announces changes to board of directors
- Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Diversified Energy reports Q2 results with improved synergies
- Diversified Energy's Next Growth Strategy Is Targeting The Data Center Power Market
- KeyBanc reiterates Diversified Energy stock rating on Carlyle deal
- KeyBanc reiterates Diversified Energy stock rating on Carlyle deal
- Diversified Energy and Carlyle partner to invest up to $2B in energy assets
- Diversified Energy stock rises after $2 billion partnership with Carlyle
- Diversified Energy: A Natural Gas Cash Machine With Some Downside Protection
- Diversified Energy: Old Wells And Some Leverage Bring Strong Cash Flow (NYSE:DEC)
- Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Diversified Energy Company PLC 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:DEC)
Daily Range
15.20 15.43
Year Range
10.10 17.70
- Previous Close
- 15.22
- Open
- 15.20
- Bid
- 15.39
- Ask
- 15.69
- Low
- 15.20
- High
- 15.43
- Volume
- 159
- Daily Change
- 1.12%
- Month Change
- -3.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.41%
- Year Change
- 37.29%
