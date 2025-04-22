Currencies / DCOM
DCOM: Dime Community Bancshares Inc - Common Stock
30.42 USD 0.39 (1.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DCOM exchange rate has changed by -1.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.20 and at a high of 30.96.
Follow Dime Community Bancshares Inc - Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DCOM News
Daily Range
30.20 30.96
Year Range
23.25 37.60
- Previous Close
- 30.81
- Open
- 30.96
- Bid
- 30.42
- Ask
- 30.72
- Low
- 30.20
- High
- 30.96
- Volume
- 407
- Daily Change
- -1.27%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.80%
- Year Change
- 6.48%
