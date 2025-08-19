- Overview
DBJP: Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF
DBJP exchange rate has changed by -0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.64 and at a high of 85.02.
Follow Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DBJP News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DBJP stock price today?
Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF stock is priced at 84.81 today. It trades within -0.93%, yesterday's close was 85.61, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of DBJP shows these updates.
Does Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF is currently valued at 84.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.87% and USD. View the chart live to track DBJP movements.
How to buy DBJP stock?
You can buy Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF shares at the current price of 84.81. Orders are usually placed near 84.81 or 85.11, while 8 and -0.25% show market activity. Follow DBJP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DBJP stock?
Investing in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 63.71 - 86.42 and current price 84.81. Many compare 2.76% and 15.78% before placing orders at 84.81 or 85.11. Explore the DBJP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF in the past year was 86.42. Within 63.71 - 86.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 85.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DBJP) over the year was 63.71. Comparing it with the current 84.81 and 63.71 - 86.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DBJP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DBJP stock split?
Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 85.61, and 17.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 85.61
- Open
- 85.02
- Bid
- 84.81
- Ask
- 85.11
- Low
- 84.64
- High
- 85.02
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- -0.93%
- Month Change
- 2.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.78%
- Year Change
- 17.87%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8