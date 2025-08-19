시세섹션
DBJP: Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF

85.61 USD 0.49 (0.57%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DBJP 환율이 오늘 -0.57%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 85.61이고 고가는 86.00이었습니다.

Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is DBJP stock price today?

Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF stock is priced at 85.61 today. It trades within -0.57%, yesterday's close was 86.10, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of DBJP shows these updates.

Does Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF is currently valued at 85.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.99% and USD. View the chart live to track DBJP movements.

How to buy DBJP stock?

You can buy Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF shares at the current price of 85.61. Orders are usually placed near 85.61 or 85.91, while 16 and -0.45% show market activity. Follow DBJP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DBJP stock?

Investing in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 63.71 - 86.42 and current price 85.61. Many compare 3.73% and 16.87% before placing orders at 85.61 or 85.91. Explore the DBJP price chart live with daily changes.

What are Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF in the past year was 86.42. Within 63.71 - 86.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 86.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DBJP) over the year was 63.71. Comparing it with the current 85.61 and 63.71 - 86.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DBJP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DBJP stock split?

Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 86.10, and 18.99% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
85.61 86.00
년간 변동
63.71 86.42
이전 종가
86.10
시가
86.00
Bid
85.61
Ask
85.91
저가
85.61
고가
86.00
볼륨
16
일일 변동
-0.57%
월 변동
3.73%
6개월 변동
16.87%
년간 변동율
18.99%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8