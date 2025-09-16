QuotesSections
Currencies / CVE-WT
CVE-WT: Cenovus Energy Inc Warrants (each warrant entitles the holder t

12.9000 USD 0.7500 (6.17%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CVE-WT exchange rate has changed by 6.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.8500 and at a high of 12.9000.

Follow Cenovus Energy Inc Warrants (each warrant entitles the holder t dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
12.8500 12.9000
Year Range
5.9800 13.7250
Previous Close
12.1500
Open
12.8500
Bid
12.9000
Ask
12.9030
Low
12.8500
High
12.9000
Volume
4
Daily Change
6.17%
Month Change
6.17%
6 Months Change
36.94%
Year Change
6.79%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%