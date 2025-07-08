Currencies / CRUS
CRUS: Cirrus Logic Inc
117.44 USD 0.86 (0.74%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CRUS exchange rate has changed by 0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 116.25 and at a high of 118.90.
Follow Cirrus Logic Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CRUS News
- Cirrus Logic stock price target raised to $130 from $120 at Stifel
- Credo's Q1 Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y, Stock Up
- Pinpointing Skyworks Loss At Apple And More (NASDAQ:SWKS)
- CRUS, GlobalFoundries Deepen Alliance on Next-Gen Chip Technologies
- Cirrus Logic stock rating reaffirmed at Buy by Stifel on expanded foundry partnership
- Cirrus Logic and GlobalFoundries expand partnership for chip development
- Cirrus Logic at KeyBanc Forum: Strategic Diversification Insights
- Cirrus Logic: Cheaper, But Still Dependent (NASDAQ:CRUS)
- CRDO Rises 79% YTD: How Should Investors Approach the Stock?
- Don't Overlook Cirrus Logic (CRUS) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock
- Cirrus Logic stock rises after Q1 beat, Benchmark reiterates Buy
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Cirrus Logic stock, maintains $120 target
- CRUS Q1 Earnings & Sales Top, Rise Y/Y on Diversified Market Tailwinds
- Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Q1 EPS Jumps 35%
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cirrus Logic Q1 FY26 presentation: Revenue growth and product diversification accelerate
- Cirrus earnings beat by $0.43, revenue topped estimates
- Cirrus Logic shares leap 5% as Q1 earnings exceed expectations
- Steve Jobs Dreamed it. Elon Musk Is Making it Fruitful.
- The Bigger Story Underneath the Microsoft Hack
- Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Surges 24.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Cirrus Logic stock ahead of earnings
- KeyBanc adjusts semiconductor price targets amid mixed supply chain data
Daily Range
116.25 118.90
Year Range
75.83 126.04
- Previous Close
- 116.58
- Open
- 117.29
- Bid
- 117.44
- Ask
- 117.74
- Low
- 116.25
- High
- 118.90
- Volume
- 374
- Daily Change
- 0.74%
- Month Change
- 4.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.84%
- Year Change
- -4.57%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%