Currencies / COCO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
COCO: The Vita Coco Company Inc
39.86 USD 0.07 (0.18%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
COCO exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.17 and at a high of 40.04.
Follow The Vita Coco Company Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COCO News
- Vita Coco executive chairman Kirban sells $780k in shares
- Vita Coco CFO Baker sells $118k in shares
- Top 2 Risk Off Stocks That May Plunge This Month - Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO), Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX)
- Vita Coco Company stock hits all-time high at 40.32 USD
- Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
- Coca-Cola Stock Slides Below 200-Day SMA: Buy, Sell or Stay Invested?
- Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 0.47%
- Have $500? 4 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now.
- TJX Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Guess? And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Almonty Indus (NASDAQ:ALM), Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL)
- The Vita Coco Company: Still On Hold Until The Trade Situation Uncertainty Is Over (NASDAQ:COCO)
- Vita Coco (COCO) Q2 EPS Beats by 5%
- Vita Coco earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Vita Coco Q2 2025 slides: 17% revenue growth continues as margins face pressure
- Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Procter & Gamble Stock Rises on Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat, Strong View
- FEMSA Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Mexico Operations Hurt
- Boston Beer Q2 Earnings Beat & Raised '25 Outlook Fuel Stock Gains
- Keurig Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, U.S. Refreshing Beverages Up 10.5%
- Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Vita Coco Company Stock?
- Conestoga Micro Cap Composite Q2 2025 Commentary
- Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Coca-Cola Beats on Earnings in Q2, But Falls Short on Revenues
- Indonesia stocks lower at close of trade; IDX Composite Index down 0.49%
Daily Range
39.17 40.04
Year Range
25.79 40.71
- Previous Close
- 39.79
- Open
- 39.92
- Bid
- 39.86
- Ask
- 40.16
- Low
- 39.17
- High
- 40.04
- Volume
- 859
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 12.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 30.05%
- Year Change
- 39.47%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%