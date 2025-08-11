Currencies / CMI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CMI: Cummins Inc
412.41 USD 1.82 (0.44%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CMI exchange rate has changed by -0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 410.21 and at a high of 416.29.
Follow Cummins Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMI News
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- Cummins stock hits all-time high at $408.71 USD
- Tracking Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund’s 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Melius upgrades Cummins stock to Buy on AI demand potential
- AI Isn't A Bubble. It's A $100 Trillion Tailwind For My Portfolio
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- EU Rushes To Scrap Tariffs On US Goods To Unlock Lower American Auto Duties: These Exporters Stand To Gain Big - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Boeing (NYSE:BA)
- BNY Mellon Equity Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- These 2 Stocks Are at 52-Week Highs, but They Could Still Go Higher
- ICFG names interim CEO, CFO following executive departures
- Jefferies’ top stock picks: From Big Tech to semis, these are consistent winners
- Columbia Large Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:LEGAX)
- Applied Digital stock soars after plans for $3 billion AI campus
- The Only 2 Places I'd Put Big Money For Income And Growth Right Now
- Cummins VP Davis sells $2m in CMI stock after option exercise
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Downgrade Alert! Analysts Have Recently Downgraded These Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Top Stock Reports for Broadcom, Philip Morris & Novo Nordisk
- Cummins VP Peters sells $1.89m in CMI stock
- Cummins stock price target raised to $400 from $350 at CFRA
- The Generac ’story has changed’ says Jefferies
- Cummins stock rating downgraded to Hold by Freedom Broker despite price target increase
- Clean Energy Fuels: From 2021 Hype To 2025 Reality (NASDAQ:CLNE)
- This Cummins Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Cummins (NYSE:CMI), e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)
Daily Range
410.21 416.29
Year Range
260.02 416.29
- Previous Close
- 414.23
- Open
- 414.47
- Bid
- 412.41
- Ask
- 412.71
- Low
- 410.21
- High
- 416.29
- Volume
- 522
- Daily Change
- -0.44%
- Month Change
- 5.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.97%
- Year Change
- 27.63%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%