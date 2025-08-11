Valute / CMI
CMI: Cummins Inc
423.55 USD 2.74 (0.64%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CMI ha avuto una variazione del -0.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 420.73 e ad un massimo di 427.12.
Segui le dinamiche di Cummins Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
420.73 427.12
Intervallo Annuale
260.02 428.96
- Chiusura Precedente
- 426.29
- Apertura
- 427.00
- Bid
- 423.55
- Ask
- 423.85
- Minimo
- 420.73
- Massimo
- 427.12
- Volume
- 1.469 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.64%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.05%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 35.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- 31.08%
20 settembre, sabato