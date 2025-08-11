QuotazioniSezioni
CMI: Cummins Inc

423.55 USD 2.74 (0.64%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CMI ha avuto una variazione del -0.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 420.73 e ad un massimo di 427.12.

Segui le dinamiche di Cummins Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
420.73 427.12
Intervallo Annuale
260.02 428.96
Chiusura Precedente
426.29
Apertura
427.00
Bid
423.55
Ask
423.85
Minimo
420.73
Massimo
427.12
Volume
1.469 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.64%
Variazione Mensile
8.05%
Variazione Semestrale
35.54%
Variazione Annuale
31.08%
20 settembre, sabato