CIFRW: Cipher Mining Inc - Warrant
4.0000 USD 0.3000 (8.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CIFRW exchange rate has changed by 8.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.5200 and at a high of 4.1000.
Follow Cipher Mining Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
3.5200 4.1000
Year Range
0.1637 4.1000
- Previous Close
- 3.7000
- Open
- 3.8300
- Bid
- 4.0000
- Ask
- 4.0030
- Low
- 3.5200
- High
- 4.1000
- Volume
- 375
- Daily Change
- 8.11%
- Month Change
- 124.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 912.66%
- Year Change
- 273.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%