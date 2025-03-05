QuotesSections
Currencies / CIFRW
CIFRW: Cipher Mining Inc - Warrant

4.0000 USD 0.3000 (8.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CIFRW exchange rate has changed by 8.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.5200 and at a high of 4.1000.

Follow Cipher Mining Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
3.5200 4.1000
Year Range
0.1637 4.1000
Previous Close
3.7000
Open
3.8300
Bid
4.0000
Ask
4.0030
Low
3.5200
High
4.1000
Volume
375
Daily Change
8.11%
Month Change
124.72%
6 Months Change
912.66%
Year Change
273.80%
