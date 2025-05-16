Currencies / CENN
CENN: Cenntro Inc
0.56 USD 0.01 (1.82%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CENN exchange rate has changed by 1.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.53 and at a high of 0.57.
Follow Cenntro Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CENN News
- Cenntro shareholders approve director nominees and auditor at annual meeting
- Cenntro signs partnership to assemble EVs in Morocco for North Africa
- Cenntro receives 260 orders for new Logistar 210 electric vehicle
- Cenntro receives EPA certification for hydrogen fuel cell semi-truck
- Cenntro launches electric Avantier Commuter with EU M1 approval
- Cenntro delivers 71 electric buses to Spanish mobility provider
- Cenntro Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Daily Range
0.53 0.57
Year Range
0.48 1.47
- Previous Close
- 0.55
- Open
- 0.55
- Bid
- 0.56
- Ask
- 0.86
- Low
- 0.53
- High
- 0.57
- Volume
- 261
- Daily Change
- 1.82%
- Month Change
- 7.69%
- 6 Months Change
- -35.63%
- Year Change
- -52.54%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev