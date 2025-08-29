QuotesSections
Currencies / CCJ
CCJ: Cameco Corporation

81.90 USD 4.45 (5.15%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CCJ exchange rate has changed by -5.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 81.12 and at a high of 86.24.

Follow Cameco Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
81.12 86.24
Year Range
35.00 86.37
Previous Close
86.35
Open
85.51
Bid
81.90
Ask
82.20
Low
81.12
High
86.24
Volume
9.483 K
Daily Change
-5.15%
Month Change
9.32%
6 Months Change
96.07%
Year Change
70.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%