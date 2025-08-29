Currencies / CCJ
CCJ: Cameco Corporation
81.90 USD 4.45 (5.15%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CCJ exchange rate has changed by -5.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 81.12 and at a high of 86.24.
Follow Cameco Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
81.12 86.24
Year Range
35.00 86.37
- Previous Close
- 86.35
- Open
- 85.51
- Bid
- 81.90
- Ask
- 82.20
- Low
- 81.12
- High
- 86.24
- Volume
- 9.483 K
- Daily Change
- -5.15%
- Month Change
- 9.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 96.07%
- Year Change
- 70.20%
