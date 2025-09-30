- Overview
BSEP: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September
BSEP exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.11 and at a high of 48.27.
Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BSEP stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September stock is priced at 48.21 today. It trades within 0.10%, yesterday's close was 48.16, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of BSEP shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September is currently valued at 48.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.68% and USD. View the chart live to track BSEP movements.
How to buy BSEP stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September shares at the current price of 48.21. Orders are usually placed near 48.21 or 48.51, while 22 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow BSEP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BSEP stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September involves considering the yearly range 37.96 - 48.31 and current price 48.21. Many compare 3.01% and 15.53% before placing orders at 48.21 or 48.51. Explore the BSEP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September in the past year was 48.31. Within 37.96 - 48.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September (BSEP) over the year was 37.96. Comparing it with the current 48.21 and 37.96 - 48.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BSEP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BSEP stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.16, and 14.68% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.16
- Open
- 48.15
- Bid
- 48.21
- Ask
- 48.51
- Low
- 48.11
- High
- 48.27
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 3.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.53%
- Year Change
- 14.68%
