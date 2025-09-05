QuotesSections
BNTX: BioNTech SE - American Depositary Shares

99.42 USD 1.54 (1.57%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BNTX exchange rate has changed by 1.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 97.92 and at a high of 100.77.

Daily Range
97.92 100.77
Year Range
81.20 129.26
Previous Close
97.88
Open
98.09
Bid
99.42
Ask
99.72
Low
97.92
High
100.77
Volume
1.297 K
Daily Change
1.57%
Month Change
-0.57%
6 Months Change
8.15%
Year Change
-17.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%