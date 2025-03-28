Currencies / BMA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BMA: Banco Macro S.A. ADR (representing Ten Class B )
43.38 USD 1.03 (2.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BMA exchange rate has changed by 2.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.91 and at a high of 44.84.
Follow Banco Macro S.A. ADR (representing Ten Class B ) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BMA News
- Argentina Stocks, Peso Plunge After This Result Shocks Investors. What's Next?
- Gold Moves Higher; Robinhood Shares Jump - Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)
- Crunch time for Argentina as local elections this weekend represent referendum on Milei
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Earnings call transcript: Banco Macro Q2 2025 sees robust growth but misses EPS forecast
- Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nvidia, Agilent, Snowflake, and more set to report earnings Wednesday
- Earnings call transcript: Banco Macro Q1 2025 sees 59% income drop
- Argentine Banks: Volatility Is Not A Symptom Of Weakness, But Part Of The Ecosystem
- BMA vs. ITUB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Is Macro Bank (BMA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Banco Macro: A Logical Pause After The Enthusiasm (NYSE:BMA)
- Banco Macro S.A. Announces Pricing of Notes offering under Medium Term Note Program
- Buy 7 Ideal “Safer” May Dividends, Out Of 40 Reader Tags
- Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Grupo Supervielle: A Great Bank In A Bad Neighborhood (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:SUPV)
- Banco Macro Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2025
- Nvidia, Salesforce, Hewlett-Packard set to report earnings Wednesday
- Hertz Global And Webull Stocks Are Among Top Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (Apr 14-Apr 18): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ)
- Foreign Bank Stocks Lead Market As Argentina Banks Suddenly Rally
- Monthly Paying Dividends, From 83 Equities, 80 Funds And 32 “Safer” Dogs In March
Daily Range
42.91 44.84
Year Range
42.20 118.42
- Previous Close
- 42.35
- Open
- 43.15
- Bid
- 43.38
- Ask
- 43.68
- Low
- 42.91
- High
- 44.84
- Volume
- 781
- Daily Change
- 2.43%
- Month Change
- -22.54%
- 6 Months Change
- -43.00%
- Year Change
- -31.18%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%