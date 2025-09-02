Currencies / BIDU
BIDU: Baidu Inc - American Depositary Shares, each representing 8 ord
124.39 USD 9.57 (8.33%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BIDU exchange rate has changed by 8.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 116.86 and at a high of 124.63.
Follow Baidu Inc - American Depositary Shares, each representing 8 ord dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BIDU News
Daily Range
116.86 124.63
Year Range
74.71 124.63
- Previous Close
- 114.82
- Open
- 117.01
- Bid
- 124.39
- Ask
- 124.69
- Low
- 116.86
- High
- 124.63
- Volume
- 23.809 K
- Daily Change
- 8.33%
- Month Change
- 34.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 36.14%
- Year Change
- 17.63%
