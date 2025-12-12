- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BH-A: Biglari Holdings Inc Class A
BH-A exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1636.69 and at a high of 1699.95.
Follow Biglari Holdings Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BH-A stock price today?
Biglari Holdings Inc Class A stock is priced at 1663.33 today. It trades within 1636.69 - 1699.95, yesterday's close was 1662.50, and trading volume reached 306. The live price chart of BH-A shows these updates.
Does Biglari Holdings Inc Class A stock pay dividends?
Biglari Holdings Inc Class A is currently valued at 1663.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 38.90% and USD. View the chart live to track BH-A movements.
How to buy BH-A stock?
You can buy Biglari Holdings Inc Class A shares at the current price of 1663.33. Orders are usually placed near 1663.33 or 1663.63, while 306 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow BH-A updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BH-A stock?
Investing in Biglari Holdings Inc Class A involves considering the yearly range 1194.00 - 1850.00 and current price 1663.33. Many compare 7.31% and 17.61% before placing orders at 1663.33 or 1663.63. Explore the BH-A price chart live with daily changes.
What are Biglari Holdings Inc Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of Biglari Holdings Inc Class A in the past year was 1850.00. Within 1194.00 - 1850.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1662.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track Biglari Holdings Inc Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Biglari Holdings Inc Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Biglari Holdings Inc Class A (BH-A) over the year was 1194.00. Comparing it with the current 1663.33 and 1194.00 - 1850.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BH-A moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BH-A stock split?
Biglari Holdings Inc Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1662.50, and 38.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1662.50
- Open
- 1660.00
- Bid
- 1663.33
- Ask
- 1663.63
- Low
- 1636.69
- High
- 1699.95
- Volume
- 306
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- 7.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.61%
- Year Change
- 38.90%
- Act
- 414
- Fcst
- Prev
- 413
- Act
- 548
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev