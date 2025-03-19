Currencies / BFRG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BFRG: Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc
1.32 USD 0.09 (6.38%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BFRG exchange rate has changed by -6.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.30 and at a high of 1.43.
Follow Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BFRG News
- Factbox-Indian textiles, jewellery slapped with 50% Trump tariff; pharma, phones exempt
- American Axle Q2 2025 slides: Margin expansion offsets revenue decline as EV strategy advances
- Factbox-Indian textiles, jewellery at risk of 50% Trump tariffs; pharma, phones exempt
- Factbox-Trump tariffs threaten India’s export edge; key sectors brace for impact
- Bharat Forge stock rating downgraded to Sell by UBS amid rising risks
- Apple expands supplier network in India, engages Wipro and LMW, ET reports
Daily Range
1.30 1.43
Year Range
1.09 4.84
- Previous Close
- 1.41
- Open
- 1.43
- Bid
- 1.32
- Ask
- 1.62
- Low
- 1.30
- High
- 1.43
- Volume
- 144
- Daily Change
- -6.38%
- Month Change
- 8.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.48%
- Year Change
- -53.52%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev