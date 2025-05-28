Currencies / BERZ
BERZ: MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
3.96 USD 0.02 (0.50%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BERZ exchange rate has changed by -0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.95 and at a high of 3.99.
Follow MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BERZ News
Daily Range
3.95 3.99
Year Range
3.95 25.98
- Previous Close
- 3.98
- Open
- 3.95
- Bid
- 3.96
- Ask
- 4.26
- Low
- 3.95
- High
- 3.99
- Volume
- 53
- Daily Change
- -0.50%
- Month Change
- -24.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -75.65%
- Year Change
- -76.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%