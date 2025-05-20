Currencies / BDL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BDL: Flanigan's Enterprises Inc
27.06 USD 0.06 (0.22%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BDL exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.33 and at a high of 27.06.
Follow Flanigan's Enterprises Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BDL News
- Nathan's Famous Stock Gains 0.4% in Three Months: What's Next?
- Flanigan’s Enterprises COO August H. Bucci to resign at year-end, will remain on board
- BDL Stock Slips Following Q3 Earnings Despite Revenue, Profit Growth
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Lilly, Netflix, GE Aerospace, Willis Lease and Flanigan's Enterprises
- Top Research Reports for Eli Lilly, Netflix & GE Aerospace
- Friday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Flanigan Enterprises COO James II buys $277,776 in stock
- FLANIGAN’S REPORTS EARNINGS
Daily Range
26.33 27.06
Year Range
22.70 35.98
- Previous Close
- 27.00
- Open
- 26.33
- Bid
- 27.06
- Ask
- 27.36
- Low
- 26.33
- High
- 27.06
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- -9.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.81%
- Year Change
- 3.16%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev