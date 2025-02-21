Currencies / BBDO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BBDO: Banco Bradesco Sa American Depositary Shares (each representing
2.84 USD 0.05 (1.79%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BBDO exchange rate has changed by 1.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.78 and at a high of 2.84.
Follow Banco Bradesco Sa American Depositary Shares (each representing dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BBDO News
- Banco Bradesco Stock: Growing In Rural And SME Into A Credit Tightening Cycle (NYSE:BBDO)
- Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Banco Bradesco Deepens Its Recovery, But The Market Still Waits (NYSE:BBD)
- Trump's Brazil Tariffs Cross This Critical Line, Stocks React
- Banco Bradesco Strengthens Its Position, While Market Awaits Clearer Signals (NYSE:BBD)
- EWZ: 2 Reasons Why I Don’t Own This ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)
- Banco Bradesco's 16% Earnings Yield Is Not So Attractive Given Its Challenges (NYSE:BBD)
Daily Range
2.78 2.84
Year Range
1.71 2.88
- Previous Close
- 2.79
- Open
- 2.82
- Bid
- 2.84
- Ask
- 3.14
- Low
- 2.78
- High
- 2.84
- Volume
- 60
- Daily Change
- 1.79%
- Month Change
- 9.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 37.86%
- Year Change
- 16.87%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%