- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BBBY-WT: BED BATH & BEYOND, INC.
BBBY-WT exchange rate has changed by 7.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.7105 and at a high of 0.7528.
Follow BED BATH & BEYOND, INC. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BBBY-WT stock price today?
BED BATH & BEYOND, INC. stock is priced at 0.7499 today. It trades within 0.7105 - 0.7528, yesterday's close was 0.7000, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of BBBY-WT shows these updates.
Does BED BATH & BEYOND, INC. stock pay dividends?
BED BATH & BEYOND, INC. is currently valued at 0.7499. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -53.42% and USD. View the chart live to track BBBY-WT movements.
How to buy BBBY-WT stock?
You can buy BED BATH & BEYOND, INC. shares at the current price of 0.7499. Orders are usually placed near 0.7499 or 0.7529, while 17 and 2.73% show market activity. Follow BBBY-WT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BBBY-WT stock?
Investing in BED BATH & BEYOND, INC. involves considering the yearly range 0.6917 - 1.8300 and current price 0.7499. Many compare -33.04% and -53.42% before placing orders at 0.7499 or 0.7529. Explore the BBBY-WT price chart live with daily changes.
What are BED BATH & BEYOND, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of BED BATH & BEYOND, INC. in the past year was 1.8300. Within 0.6917 - 1.8300, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.7000 helps spot resistance levels. Track BED BATH & BEYOND, INC. performance using the live chart.
What are BED BATH & BEYOND, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BED BATH & BEYOND, INC. (BBBY-WT) over the year was 0.6917. Comparing it with the current 0.7499 and 0.6917 - 1.8300 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBBY-WT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BBBY-WT stock split?
BED BATH & BEYOND, INC. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.7000, and -53.42% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.7000
- Open
- 0.7300
- Bid
- 0.7499
- Ask
- 0.7529
- Low
- 0.7105
- High
- 0.7528
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 7.13%
- Month Change
- -33.04%
- 6 Months Change
- -53.42%
- Year Change
- -53.42%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 9.9
- Prev
- 10.7
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev