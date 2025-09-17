QuotesSections
BBBS: BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond

51.75 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BBBS exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.73 and at a high of 51.78.

Follow BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
51.73 51.78
Year Range
50.01 51.80
Previous Close
51.76
Open
51.75
Bid
51.75
Ask
52.05
Low
51.73
High
51.78
Volume
30
Daily Change
-0.02%
Month Change
0.78%
6 Months Change
1.81%
Year Change
0.70%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev