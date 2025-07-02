QuotesSections
BAUG: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August

48.61 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BAUG exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.58 and at a high of 48.67.

Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
48.58 48.67
Year Range
38.60 48.70
Previous Close
48.63
Open
48.67
Bid
48.61
Ask
48.91
Low
48.58
High
48.67
Volume
9
Daily Change
-0.04%
Month Change
2.23%
6 Months Change
14.27%
Year Change
14.11%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev