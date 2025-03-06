Currencies / AVIR
AVIR: Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc
2.97 USD 0.07 (2.30%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AVIR exchange rate has changed by -2.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.95 and at a high of 3.05.
Follow Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVIR News
- Atea Pharmaceuticals Q2 2025 slides: HCV program advances with Phase 3 trials underway
- Atea Pharma Cuts Workforce By 25%, Expects $15 Million In Cost Savings, Plans Phase 3 Hepatitis C Trial - Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)
- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Daily Range
2.95 3.05
Year Range
2.46 4.02
- Previous Close
- 3.04
- Open
- 3.02
- Bid
- 2.97
- Ask
- 3.27
- Low
- 2.95
- High
- 3.05
- Volume
- 233
- Daily Change
- -2.30%
- Month Change
- -11.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.00%
- Year Change
- -12.39%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%